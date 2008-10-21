Joe & Sizzle Need Your Votes

Oct 21, 2008 at 06:52 AM
6415cac554d347a6a66512f9e37362ab.jpg


Vote for Joe | Vote for Sizzle

Ravens fans, place your votes now for quarterback Joe Flacco and linebacker Terrell Suggs for NFL player of the week honors!

Flacco is a final nominee for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of Week 7 for his 17-of-23, 232-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, where he also tossed his second-career touchdown.  This marks the third time this season Flacco has been nominated for the award.  Suggs returned an interception 44 yards for his first-career touchdown, adding a sack of Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington, to earn a spot among the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week group.

Voting is now open, and will remain open until this Thursday at 4 p.m.!

Here is a list of all the Diet Pepsi Rookies of the Week nominees:

  • St. Louis Rams WR DONNIE AVERY made five catches for 65 yards including a 42 yard touchdown reception as the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-14.
  • Baltimore Ravens QB JOE FLACCO completed 17 of 23 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
  • Tennessee Titans RB CHRIS JOHNSON rushed for 168 yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown in the Titans 34-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Oakland Raiders DE TREVOR SCOTT added six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to the defensive effort as Oakland beat the New York Jets 16-13.
  • Carolina Panthers RB JONATHAN STEWART rushed for 68 yards on 17 attempts including an 18 yard touchdown run in Carolina's victory over division rival New Orleans Saints.

VOTE HERE for the Rookie of the Week

Here is a list of all the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week nominees:

  • Green Bay Packers S NICK COLLINS returned a Peyton Manning interception 62 yards for a touchdown on the Colts' first play of the second half to set the tone for the Packers' 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Collins also contributed a tackle and two defensed passes.
  • New York Giants S MICHAEL JOHNSON made two key interceptions including one pick in the endzone to help the Giants best the San Francisco 49ers 29-17. Johnson had two defensed passes and made two tackles.
  • Buffalo Bills LB KAWIKA MITCHELL returned an interception for 32 yards to set up a Rian Lindell field goal in Buffalo's 23-14 win over the San Diego Chargers. Mitchell contributed seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two defensed passes to drive the Bills defensive effort.
  • Baltimore Ravens LB TERRELL SUGGS returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown in Baltimore's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Suggs also contributed seven tackles, a sack and a defensed pass.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers LB LA MARR WOODLEY contributed two sacks and four tackles to Pittsburgh's 38-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

VOTE HERE for the Defensive Player of the Week

Advertising