Joe & Sizzle Need Your Votes

Flacco is a final nominee for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of Week 7 for his 17-of-23, 232-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, where he also tossed his second-career touchdown. This marks the third time this season Flacco has been nominated for the award. Suggs returned an interception 44 yards for his first-career touchdown, adding a sack of Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington, to earn a spot among the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week group.