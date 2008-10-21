Joe & Sizzle Need Your Votes

Ravens fans, place your votes now for quarterback Joe Flacco and linebacker Terrell Suggs for NFL player of the week honors!
Flacco is a final nominee for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of Week 7 for his 17-of-23, 232-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, where he also tossed his second-career touchdown. This marks the third time this season Flacco has been nominated for the award. Suggs returned an interception 44 yards for his first-career touchdown, adding a sack of Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington, to earn a spot among the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week group.
Voting is now open, and will remain open until this Thursday at 4 p.m.!
Here is a list of all the Diet Pepsi Rookies of the Week nominees:
- St. Louis Rams WR DONNIE AVERY made five catches for 65 yards including a 42 yard touchdown reception as the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-14.
- Baltimore Ravens QB JOE FLACCO completed 17 of 23 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
- Tennessee Titans RB CHRIS JOHNSON rushed for 168 yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown in the Titans 34-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Oakland Raiders DE TREVOR SCOTT added six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to the defensive effort as Oakland beat the New York Jets 16-13.
- Carolina Panthers RB JONATHAN STEWART rushed for 68 yards on 17 attempts including an 18 yard touchdown run in Carolina's victory over division rival New Orleans Saints.
Here is a list of all the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week nominees:
- Green Bay Packers S NICK COLLINS returned a Peyton Manning interception 62 yards for a touchdown on the Colts' first play of the second half to set the tone for the Packers' 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Collins also contributed a tackle and two defensed passes.
- New York Giants S MICHAEL JOHNSON made two key interceptions including one pick in the endzone to help the Giants best the San Francisco 49ers 29-17. Johnson had two defensed passes and made two tackles.
- Buffalo Bills LB KAWIKA MITCHELL returned an interception for 32 yards to set up a Rian Lindell field goal in Buffalo's 23-14 win over the San Diego Chargers. Mitchell contributed seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two defensed passes to drive the Bills defensive effort.
- Baltimore Ravens LB TERRELL SUGGS returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown in Baltimore's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Suggs also contributed seven tackles, a sack and a defensed pass.
- Pittsburgh Steelers LB LA MARR WOODLEY contributed two sacks and four tackles to Pittsburgh's 38-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.