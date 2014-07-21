Joey Odoms Named Ravens New National Anthem Singer

Odoms feels a strong connection to The Star-Spangled Banner." It was written by Baltimore native Francis Scott Key after witnessing the bombings of Fort McHenry by the British in the Chesapeake Bay.

"Being from Baltimore makes it mean something," Odoms said. "It's the close correlation it has with my city, which is an underdog city."

Odoms tried to sing as much as possible when he was busy working as a Baltimore City 911 operator, then again when deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he operated as a chemical operations specialist. He sang at large-scale military gatherings abroad, but it wasn't until he met Harbaugh that his dream of singing at M&T Bank Stadium became more of a reality.

Odoms was in Afghanistan in early February when his commander put out a memo that Harbaugh was on base. Odoms got his shift covered, met Harbaugh, got some memorabilia signed and got his picture taken with him.

As Odoms was about to leave, it hit him that this was his chance to ask how he could become the Ravens' next anthem singer. He weaved his way back through the crowd and got to Harbaugh to ask for who he should contact. Odoms looks back on it as an "act of faith."

Nine months later, Odoms tried out in front of a panel of judges at M&T Bank Stadium and wowed them with his emotional, powerful rendition of the song.