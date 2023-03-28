Late for Work 3/28: Joey Porter Jr. Named Perfect Draft Fit for Ravens

Ravens Among Teams Who Have Lost Most Talent This Offseason

The Ravens added their first outside free agent of the offseason last week when they agreed to a deal with veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

With guard Ben Powers, tight end Josh Oliver, and offensive lineman Trystan Colon leaving in free agency and the trading of Chuck Clark for a 2024 seventh-round pick, the Ravens were named one of the teams that has lost the most talent this offseason by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

"That's three key contributors Baltimore has lost this offseason with only a single complementary receiver coming in to offset them,' Knox wrote of Powers, Oliver, and Clark. "Presumably, the Ravens will reload in the draft, and there's nothing wrong with that. Their lack of moves to this point, though, leaves them with a big gap between losses and gains."

The Ravens might not be through losing key veterans, as defensive lineman Calais Campbell, cornerback Marcus Peters, and pass rusher Justin Houston are free agents. Baltimore has expressed interest in re-signing all three.