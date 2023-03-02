Joey Porter Jr. Would Welcome Ravens Drafting Him, Despite His Father's Steelers Roots

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is high on Porter's skillset.

"Joey is a long, athletic corner, very good ball skills, really good feel and instincts for the position," Hortiz said. "He plays zone and man, you'll see him press, play off. Tough to throw over and around because of his length. You also see the competitiveness in him as you would expect being Joey Porter's son. He'll come up and support the run."

Porter handled the Combine media session with ease, smiling as he answered questions and showing no sign of nerves. While he brings an aggressive nature to the field, Porter said his off-field personality is more like similar to his mother, Christy.

"She's more laidback, poised," Porter said. "She likes to smile a lot."

Perhaps the biggest criticism of Porter is his lack of interceptions, after registering just one pick in college. However, some teams would afraid to challenge Porter when he became a star cornerback last season. In the NFL, Porter believes having to prove his worth will lead to more opportunities to force turnovers.