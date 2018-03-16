John Brown Wanted a One-Year 'Prove-It' Deal

The27-year-old receiver is coming off the worst season of his career, where he caught 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He's also missed seven games over the last two seasons because of toe, quad and hamstring issues.

"Everyone is counting me out, so I always have a point to prove," Brown said. "It's either, 'He's not healthy,' or 'He's too small.' There's always something that somebody is going to bring up."

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound receiver is confident he can return to the level he displayed during his first two years in the league (2014-2015). He only missed one game those seasons and put up a combined 1,699 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

The speedster looked like he would quickly become one of the game's top deep threats, and the Ravens talked with him about getting back to that level of production.

"They expect me to come in and play fast, get back to my old ways," he said.

Part of the reported struggle for Brown over the last two years is that he was diagnosed as a carrier of the sickle-cell trait. Carriers of the trait can experience extreme muscle soreness from intense exercise or heat, and his hamstring issues were consistently tied back to the sickle-cell trait.

Brown told reporters in Baltimore that his injury issues have too often been attributed to the sickle-cell trait. A bigger issue was the cyst he had removed after the 2016 season, he said.