John Harbaugh Talks About Adjusting to New Kickoff Rules

Owners voted 29-3 to revamp the league's kickoff rules at the league's annual meeting on Tuesday. The kickoff rule changes are aimed at bringing more returns into the game while also addressing player safety. Touchback rates have dramatically increased in recent years, and the kickoff return rate fell to a league-record low 21.7% in 2023.

"The thing I really appreciate about [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell is the passion and the determination to get the kickoff back into the game [and] to keep the game as exciting as it can possibly be," Harbaugh said. "The kickoff return has been around for a long time in football. I'm passionate about that myself. I think for Roger to be championing that and getting behind that and to be exploring every opportunity to keep the kickoff return in the game and make it exciting, that's what I'm happy about. I think it's the right thing to do."