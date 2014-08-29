John Harbaugh Admits Decision Difficult At Wide Receiver

Butler is an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin who early on in camp was tabbed as a potential undrafted gem similar to Marlon Brown a year ago. On Thursday, he hauled in three passes for 24 yards and had the most spectacular catch of the night with a diving effort. It was called back, however, as he was flagged for offensive pass interference.

The Ravens could opt to keep seven receivers, but that's higher than usual. Butler and Campanaro could go on the practice squad, but Thompson and Aiken cannot. And sending anybody to the practice squad would mean they would have to pass through waivers without another team picking them up.

"The group that we have is a good group," Aiken said. "I feel like every last one of us should make someone's 53, if it's here or somewhere else."

With an abundance of talent at the position, the Ravens could make a trade before they have to cut their roster down to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome dealt wide receiver David Reed to the Indianapolis Colts late last preseason in exchange for a running back. There has been speculation this week that Newsome is looking to trade for a cornerback, and he cleared salary cap space by reportedly restructuring cornerback Lardarius Webb's contract.

"All the wide receivers are playing so well since the start of training camp to all the preseason games," Campanaro said. "I think teams around the league see that."

Harbaugh also feels the wide receivers who don't make the 53-man roster will land elsewhere.