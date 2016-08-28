John Harbaugh Advocates For Eliminating Preseason Games

"I don't believe the veterans need four preseason games anymore," Goodell said at the time. "The primary purpose of a preseason for a team is to evaluate and develop players and then they select their teams."

Goodell floated out that idea as part of a larger schedule shake-up to expand the regular season to 18 games instead of 16. So far, the NFL and NFL Players Association haven't found a mutual solution.

But as players suffer major injuries in comparatively meaningless preseason games, it's becoming more and more of an issue.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to miss at least half the season after suffering another back injury in a preseason game. It hit close to home Saturday night when Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson suffered a torn Achilles.

Harbaugh said his point was not in reaction to those injuries or any other ones this year. It's clear this is something he's been thinking about for a while. He expressed confidence that the league and NFLPA are working on finding a solution, but he'd like to find one fast.

"These are big, fast, strong men running around out there and it's not 25 years ago. It's not the '70s anymore," Harbaugh said. "These games, they're tough. And they're not meaningful games. They are important to get better and improve us. But we're football coaches, we can find ways to get our guys ready, to get our guys evaluated without the kind of risk that the game necessarily entails.

"I'm really hopeful that the union and the league can get together and do something that's good for everybody – that's especially good for the players and for the fans. Add more games that are meaningful."

Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, however, didn't want to eliminate preseason games altogether. Coming off Achilles surgery, Suggs wanted to play in the Ravens' third preseason game to knock the rust off and get some game reps under his belt before Week 1.