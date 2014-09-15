John Harbaugh: AFC North May Be Best Division In Football

Sep 15, 2014 at 10:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

15_HarbsOnBrowns_news.jpg


So much talk coming into the season focused on the NFC West being the top division in football.

But after the first two weeks, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks the AFC North should be in the middle of that discussion.

"We may be in the best division in football, obviously the way the season started," Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference. "We're not surprised by that."

Harbaugh has a strong case for that argument, especially after a weekend where the Cleveland Browns upset the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals delivered a convincing 24-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The division looks like it could be in store for a bounceback season after the Ravens and Steelers both missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 1999.

A big part reason that for the division is to arguably be among the league's best is the parity within it. The Bengals have shown they are one of the NFL's best teams and the Browns look significantly better than the team that went 5-11 last year.

"We're not at all surprised by the challenge that faces us," Harbaugh said.

The Browns have historically been the basement dwellers of the AFC North. Cleveland has not won more than five games since 2007, and they have only made one playoff appearance since returning in 1999.

The Ravens have consistently taken care of business against Cleveland, losing to the Browns just once since Harbaugh arrived in 2008. That one loss came in Week 9 last season, when the Browns snapped the Ravens' 11-game winning streak.

Now the Ravens head back to Cleveland to face a team riding high after last week's victory, and Harbaugh isn't interested in hearing about the success his team has enjoyed against the Browns in previous years.

"There's no comparing them to the past," Harbaugh said. "It doesn't matter. Really the question is what we're facing now this week, and they are playing mistake-free football."

This season, the Browns haven't made the kind of miscues that plagued them in the past. Their offense has yet to turn over the football, and quarterback Brian Hoyer orchestrated a late game-winning drive Sunday to give them a victory over the Saints. The Browns also overcame a large deficit against the Steelers on opening weekend before ultimately falling in Pittsburgh 30-27.

"They could easily be 2-0," Harbaugh said. "They have not turned the ball over. They've played solid defense – haven't given up too many big plays since the first half of the first game."

The Ravens and Browns are both tied at 1-1 on the season and chasing a Cincinnati team that has looked impressive to start the year. Both teams have plenty on the line in a critical early-season division matchup.

"I'm sure they'll be fired up and ready to go – so will we," Harbaugh said. "We're looking forward to the challenge."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

The narratives around the Ravens have changed in a hurry. A bold prediction for the 2023 season will hinge on a strong offseason.

news

Ravens Game in London is 'Destiny' for Scotland's David Ojabo

David Ojabo was born in Nigeria but mostly grew up in Scotland. Now playing near home will be a 'testament to destiny.'

news

Late for Work 5/12: Schedule Predictions Include Lamar Jackson Going Undefeated in December

Jackson's impact on the Ravens defense is significant. The Ravens' roster is ranked eighth-best. Left guard is the Ravens' biggest remaining roster hole.

news

Christmas in San Francisco Part of Ravens' Four Primetime Games

A Christmas night clash between the Ravens and 49ers at Levi's Stadium is one of Baltimore's four primetime games in 2023.

news

Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2023 Schedule

The Ravens have a heavy dose of AFC North road games to start the season and four primetime games.

news

Late for Work 5/11: Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Historic Rookie Season

Three Ravens make ESPN's top 100 2023 draft picks rankings. Kyu Blu Kelly is one of Sports Illustrated's top Day 3 sleeper picks. Keaton Mitchell is named the Ravens' best undrafted free agent fit. Pro Football Focus says Patrick Ricard is the most underrated Raven.

news

Todd Monken Talks About His New Sugared Up Offense

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is enjoying the early process of building an attack that suits Baltimore's talent.

news

News & Notes: Todd Monken Wants Lamar Jackson Shouldering Less of the Load

Ravens don't have definitive timetable on when Lamar Jackson will return. Devin Duvernay gives an update on his health. Why Trenton Simpson could be a monster on special teams.

news

Ravens Will Travel to London to Face Titans

In their first international game since 2017, the Ravens will face the Titans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Still Bring Back Two Veterans?

Will Kyle Hamilton stay in the nickel role? What are the first impressions of the Ravens' top two picks? How many primetime games will the Ravens get?

news

Best Reactions to Ravens' London Announcement

The announcement that the Ravens are playing in London in 2023 was met with widespread excitement.

news

Late for Work 5/10: Ravens' Wide Receiver Trio Ranks No. 18 in NFL

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are must-see TV. Bleacher Report predicts the Ravens will miss the playoffs in 2023. Is a contract extension in Justin Madubuike's future?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising