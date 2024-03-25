John Harbaugh Agrees With NFL Vote to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

Josh Johnson Is No. 2 Quarterback While Malik Cunningham Develops

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson re-signed with Baltimore earlier this month and has become the primary backup to Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh said.

Tyler Huntley, who was the No. 2 quarterback the past three seasons, signed with the Browns in free agency, Harbaugh said Malik Cunningham, who was signed off New England's practice squad last season, is an intriguing prospect who the Ravens will develop.

"Josh will be the backup quarterback," Harbaugh said. "(We're) thrilled to have him back. He can still play at a really high level. He knows the offense inside and out. He contributes to the offense. He and Lamar have a great relationship, so I think he brings so much to us.