News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains Blown Coverages on Long Touchdowns to Tyreek Hill

Harbaugh Pleased With How Ravens Punished Miami's Cover Zero

How the Ravens would fare against Miami's blitz pressure was a major talking point heading into Sunday's game. Despite losing, the Ravens had great success against the blitz, with Lamar Jackson throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns and connecting for a 75-yard touchdown toss to Rashod Bateman.

"That was a big plus," Harbaugh said. "That was something that was much talked about. It was important for us. It was something that really mattered. We were a little edgy about it. To see the guys come out and execute, the plan was excellent. We won the vast majority of those battles and put up a bunch of points, a lot of big plays. We also had some easy completions for eight or nine yards, too. (The) offensive line did a great job of protection. A lot of very encouraging things."