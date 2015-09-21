 Skip to main content
Advertising

John Harbaugh Comes Down Hard On Defense

Sep 21, 2015 at 12:33 PM
21_HarbsSlamsDefense_news.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh came down hard on his defense the day after a 37-33 loss in Oakland.

The Raiders put up 448 yards of total offense. Second-year quarterback Derek Carr was 30-of-46 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Oakland's running attack averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

The Ravens defense allowed Oakland's offense to march 80 yards on nine plays in just one minute, 44 seconds for the game-winning touchdown.

"If you look at the defensive situation of what happened on defense, … it's not hard to figure out what happened," Harbaugh said Monday.

"We had missed tackles. We had missed assignments. We had breakdowns in coverage. We had missed alignments. We played about as unsound as you can play in a lot of different ways."

After most losses, Harbaugh will at least commend his players for playing hard. He didn't even give his defense that after Sunday's loss.

"We had effort for the most part, but I'll even say we didn't have the kind of effort we need to have on defense – the kind of all out, flying around effort that we expect from a Ravens defense," Harbaugh said.

The performance was particularly odd considering the defense nearly completely shut down Peyton Manning and the Broncos offense in Week 1. They kept the Broncos out of the end zone entirely, holding them to just four field goals.

On the flip side, the Raiders offense was held scoreless in the first three quarters against the Cincinnati Bengals a week before. Against the Ravens, Oakland only punted twice all day.

With the Bengals' talented offense coming to Baltimore this Sunday, Harbaugh knows his defense will need to have another dramatic flip back in the right direction.

"If we're going to have a chance to be a successful football team, our defense has got to step up and play like the Ravens play, and that's the expectation," Harbaugh said. "That's where the bar is set, and we're going to have the guys out there that do that."

Harbaugh was asked specifically about a couple blunders.

One came on Oakland's final drive when defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was flagged for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, which moved the Raiders from midfield all the way into field-goal range at the Ravens 35-yard line.

"The Timmy Jernigan one was a foolish penalty – really inexcusable," Harbaugh said. "There was no reason for that whatsoever – at any time during the game, but especially in two-minute. That was just a way late hit, and I don't understand that one, and it hurt us."

The Ravens also had a tough time replacing injured outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (Achilles). Harbaugh was asked about for his impression on the NFL debut of rookie outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who got the nod over newly signed veteran Jason Babin.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith got 35 snaps (25 in pass-rush situations), and got a negative-1.6 rating in that area. He finished with one tackle and an overall rating of negative-0.2.

"I saw OK, average play," Harbaugh said of Smith. "He gave a little effort, and he was out there. Just like everybody else, they all have to play better."

After watching the tape, Harbaugh did say the Ravens' pass rush, which registered just one sack (from cornerback Jimmy Smith on a scramble) and four quarterback hits, had a good reason for not getting more pressure.

The Raiders were getting the ball out quickly, meaning the Ravens had to do a good job defending those quick, short throws by positioning themselves well and tackling quickly. If that would have happened, Oakland would have had to hold onto the ball longer.

However, Harbaugh was bothered by the amount of time Carr had on the few instances where he did hold onto the ball after fakes.

"He was able to stand back there on the keepers and boots almost forever and throw the ball," Harbaugh said. "We have to figure out how to get that changed.

"It's on us as coaches to put the right guys out there, teach them to do the right things and have the right schemes in place. If guys aren't lining up right, that's on us. That's on them and us. It's on us together – all of us – coaches and players together. It's our job to get that fixed. It's not the fans' job. It's not the media's job. It's our job, and we need to get it done. We expect to play great defense around here, and that's just not what we did on Sunday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Reportedly Signing Cornerback Ka'dar Hollman

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
news

Banning Hip-Drop Tackle Among NFL's 10 Rule Change Proposals

The NFL competition committee proposes that a hip-drop tackle is a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.
news

Mailbag: Which In-House Offensive Lineman Will Win a Starting Job?

Which in-house candidate has the best chance of being a starter? What's the plan at cornerback? Is CB or WR more likely in Round 2?
news

Ravens Bringing Back Arthur Maulet on Two-Year Deal

The nickel cornerback emerged as a key player in Baltimore's defense last season.
news

Takeaways From the Ravens' Previous Offensive Line Rebuilds

This offseason will begin the Ravens' third offensive line rebuild under Head Coach John Harbaugh.
news

M&T Bank Stadium to Host International Soccer Match

FC Barcelona and AC Milan will play in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 6 as part of the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour.
news

Steelers Aren't Done After Trading for Justin Fields

Why did the Browns pick Jameis Winston over Joe Flacco? The Bengals got their own interior pass rusher.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have 'Won' Free Agency Their Way

It's a prove-it year for Ronnie Stanley. Justin Madubuike could carry the torch from Aaron Donald. Reaction to the Steelers' QB carousel and Patrick Queen's departure.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Derrick Henry Will Bring to Baltimore

Here are five areas where new running back Derrick Henry will help the Ravens.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising