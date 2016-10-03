John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Have An 'Excellent Offense'

"I feel like we all kind of can see now what we have and how to utilize these guys," Harbaugh said. "I want to get consistent at what we were doing. I want us to get out there and look certain and understand how we are going to execute things and get good at it."

A big part of the problem on Sunday, particularly in the first half, was self-inflicted wounds. The Ravens had five holding calls (three in passing situations, two running). Two were on left tackle James Hurst, who stepped in for rookie Ronnie Stanley (foot), one was on left guard Ryan Jensen, who stepped in for rookie Alex Lewis (concussion) and the two in running situations were on center Jeremy Zuttah.

Harbaugh said there are improvements to be made on two of the holding penalties but there wasn't much to change on three calls. Still, they were flagged, and the Ravens need to be digging themselves out of fewer holes moving forward.

"Those can be drive killers," Harbaugh said. "That's what we have to eliminate. We're way better on offense than we've showed because we're way more capable of playing winning football. We have to do it more often."

While Flacco threw a whopping 52 times, he only threw for 298 yards. Of those yards, 52 came on one play that Steve Smith Sr. made happen by stiff-arming a defender and scampering into the end zone. After the game, Flacco talked about the need to pick up more chunk plays, and Harbaugh agrees.