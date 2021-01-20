John Harbaugh Defends Ravens' Passing Scheme From Critics

One thing to keep in mind is anyone can pick out a few plays from a game and break down, in detail, what went wrong with them. Bad plays happen in football all the time and in every game. Not every call works out. It's the totality of the product that must be evaluated, and the Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman will surely go about doing that this offseason, looking for what worked, what didn't, and what to alter going forward.

Harbaugh acknowledged the Ravens can get better in the passing game. Middle-of-the-pack efficiency is not where Baltimore wants to be – in anything.

"We're going to improve it, no question about it. We're going to work to be more precise, more efficient, be better at what we do. That's what we have to do is be better at it," Harbaugh said.

But a complete overhaul of Baltimore's offense? That's not in the cards.

"It goes back to the same criticism that we've heard the last three years about not being the type of offense or type of quarterback that some people want to see," Harbaugh said. "They're just going to live with it because Lamar Jackson has won a lot of football games here and our offense has won us a lot of football games here, and we're not going to apologize for that for one second.