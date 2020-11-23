John Harbaugh Did Shake Mike Vrabel's Hand After Loss to Titans

Head Coach John Harbaugh did shake Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel's hand after the Ravens' 30-24 overtime loss Sunday afternoon.

It has been reported that Harbaugh waved Vrabel off, based off this video, but that video was of a second interaction between the two after they had already shaken hands.

After the game, Vrabel was asked directly if Harbaugh declined to shake hands.

"No. Absolutely not. No," Vrabel said. "I have a lot of respect for John and we shook hands. But again, I wanted to sprint down there to be excited with the team, and then I sprinted back to midfield.

"I went to celebrate with Derrick [Henry] and congratulate him, and then I ran back and shook [Harbaugh's] hand. I asked what the issue was before the game and he said there wasn't an issue."

Before the game, as the Ravens were coming out of the tunnel, Harbaugh approached Titans players who were stomping around on the Ravens' midfield logo and shouting at the Baltimore sideline. Harbaugh came onto the field and had some words with Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler.