John Harbaugh, Ed reed Have 'Great Conversation'





Ed Reed didn't call his head coach to tell him he was going to be skipping mandatory minicamp in June.

But the two have recently talked heading into training camp and the veteran Pro Bowl safety gave John Harbaugh good news.

"Ed Reed plans on being here," Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"Talked with Ed, had a great conversation. Looking forward to seeing him."

After Reed's no-show at minicamp and ambiguous comments about whether he was going to hold out this year, he and his coach now appear to be on the same page.