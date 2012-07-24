John Harbaugh, Ed reed Have 'Great Conversation'

Jul 24, 2012 at 03:30 PM
john-harbaughashx.jpeg


Ed Reed didn't call his head coach to tell him he was going to be skipping mandatory minicamp in June.

But the two have recently talked heading into training camp and the veteran Pro Bowl safety gave John Harbaugh good news.

"Ed Reed plans on being here," Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"Talked with Ed, had a great conversation. Looking forward to seeing him."

After Reed's no-show at minicamp and ambiguous comments about whether he was going to hold out this year, he and his coach now appear to be on the same page.

Veterans are not required to report until Wednesday, so Reed hasn't arrived at the Under Armour Performance Center yet. However, Reed did work out at the team facility on his own last Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

