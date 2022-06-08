John Harbaugh Expects Lamar Jackson at Minicamp

Lamar Jackson hasn't participated in the Ravens' voluntary organized team activities, but his absence is expected to end soon.

Mandatory minicamp kicks off at the Under Armour Performance Center next week.

"I expect him to be here for mandatory minicamp," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he's working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I'm not worried about how hard he's working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape, that's what he talks about.

"I'm sure he's strong, I'm sure he's throwing, I'm sure he's doing a good job. When he gets back here, we'll be rolling with Lamar. Right now we're rolling with the guys we've got, and when he gets here, he'll merge right in with everybody and we'll go to work from there."

Tyler Huntley has been taking the first-team reps under center, with veteran Brett Hundley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown following.

While Harbaugh said the reps have been good for Huntley, the Ravens want Jackson back under center to proceed with installing this year's offensive scheme and building chemistry with his weapons, including a pair of rookie tight ends.