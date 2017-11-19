John Harbaugh Explains Decision to Sit Breshad Perriman

Nov 19, 2017 at 09:48 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

29_Perriman_news.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh explained the decision to sit wide receiver Breshad Perriman for Sunday's Week 11 game in Green Bay.

Perriman was a healthy scratch as the team wanted to give him some time off after a difficult first half of the season.

"Breshad gets a little reset," Harbaugh said. "He's a young player and he gets a chance to take a breath. He'll be back."

Through the Ravens' first nine games, Perriman caught just seven of the 26 passes that came his way. He has 54 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Two drops were especially tough to swallow. He had one ball bounce off his hands and lead to an interception in a tough home loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Three weeks later in Tennessee, a deep pass to Perriman also careened off his hands as he got hit and was again picked off.

Harbaugh said he talked to Perriman in the locker room and on the flight back to Baltimore after the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Titans.

"He knew the situation, he practiced really hard and really well this week. Breshad Perriman has a lot of character and a lot of talent. It's like any sport, sometimes you get reset a little bit and get rolling," Harbaugh said.

"He's going to be OK. He's confident, he's tough and he wants to do well. He's probably a little ticked off. I hope he is. I want him to be ticked off. I want him to come out there and show it in the way he practices. He'll do it."

Harbaugh said the decision to sit Perriman also had to do with the game plan for Green Bay. With Michael Campanaro recovered from a shoulder injury, the Ravens used him at punt returner. The Ravens also knew they were going to be in a lot of heavy tight-end formations.

"So we just felt like that was our best combination this week given everything," Harbaugh said.

With that said, Harbaugh added he's "not going to guarantee" that Perriman will be active next week. He'll be back at some point, but Harbaugh is leaving it open.

The Ravens' 2015 first-round pick has had a difficult three seasons. He had to sit out his entire rookie season because of a knee injury that was suffered in training camp and reaggravated midway through the year. He posted 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns in his second season, and this third year was viewed as the time for a breakout.

Perriman looked ready for that breakout after countless strong practices early in the summer, but a hamstring injury sidelined him for much of training camp and the entire preseason, which interrupted his progress and growth with quarterback Joe Flacco.

Perriman still has blazing speed (among the fastest in the league), but he hasn't consistently made plays.

"He's not where we want him to be yet; he's not where he wants to be yet," Harbaugh said. "He wants to be a star in this league, he wants to be making plays, and he's going to be. I think his day is coming."

