John Harbaugh Friday Press Conference

Opening statement:"Good to see you guys – appreciate you being here. Obviously, we've been inside for the last two days with the [poor] weather. It's been good for us. We anticipate really good weather on Sunday. We wanted to make sure we had our timing and things like that taken care of, and our guys have done a good job of that. We've had a good week of practice."

G/T Alex Lewis was out here today. We don't know the concussion protocol, but I guess he had to be cleared to come out? (Jamison Hensley) "I haven't been informed, but I would agree with that."

How did Alex look? (Edward Lee) "It's a walk-through. He looked really good in the walk-through. *(laughter) *But it's a concussion, so there's really no physical issue with Alex, past the concussion protocol."

It was a walk-through, but OLB Elvis Dumervil was a full participant. Are you pleased with what you've seen from him, and are you excited to have him back?* (Luke Jones) "[We're] pleased and looking forward to seeing how he does. It'll be his first action, if he plays. I thought I was supposed to give the announcements on who was going to play?" *(Kevin Byrne, from Ravens PR: "Did you assign that to Terrell Suggs?") "I guess Terrell Suggs has now taken that duty over. (laughter) We'll have to have a word about that." (Kevin Byrne: "We've covered it.") "Yes, we've covered it. He's been in a few of those media meetings. It's going to be interesting to see how [Dumervil] does. He hasn't played in a long time – no preseason. Who knows, maybe he'll come out there like gangbusters, or maybe he'll have to knock some rust off. We're just going to have to find out."

Will you be cautious with OLB Elvis Dumervil's workload?* (Edward Lee)*"We're going to try to win the game with the guys we have. I think you just go out there and play the guys in whatever way you need to try to win the game and see what happens."

**How have you felt about the pass rush in the first three games? What is the importance of keeping pressure on Raiders QB Derek Carr on Sunday? *(Cliff Brown) *"It's important. Their whole offense is built to make sure that you don't get pressure on the quarterback. That's what they're built for. The ball is out really quickly in the three-step [drop]. It's out quick in the five-step stuff as well. The seven-step drop is really five-hitch and throw, so it's out even fast on the seven-step stuff. If they're throwing down the field, they're usually moving their quarterback. He's never in the same spot, and he moves anyway, so he's going to be moving around in the pocket. We have to be very disciplined with what we do with our pass rush. We have to be good in coverage and just pressure their offense generally in all phases. Part of that is knocking them off schedule, too, and putting them in situations where it's third-and-longer. That has to do with not allowing them to complete passes early and not letting that run game get going. All of those things factor in."

T Ronnie Stanley hasn't practiced all week. Is this a week-to-week thing, or is it a significant, long-term injury? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't see it that way from what I've been told. I still think he has a chance for Sunday. You'll see the [injury] report coming out later, but we're not going to rule him out."

**Can we ask OLB Terrell Suggs? *(Jamison Hensley) (laughter) *"I'm sure you could."