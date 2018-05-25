John Harbaugh Gives Update on Lamar Jackson's Development So Far

May 25, 2018 at 02:18 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052518_JacksonMakingProgress

Rookie first-round quarterback Lamar Jackson stepped onto the field with the veterans this week and elevated his game.

Asked for his take on how much progress Jackson made between rookie minicamp two weeks ago and the start of Organized Team Activities, Harbaugh said, "he's doing a much better job."

"He's a talented guy; he's practiced well every practice he's been out here," Harbaugh said.

The biggest learning curve for Jackson so far has been in calling plays. Louisville had a pro-style scheme built around Jackson's unique dual-threat talents, but the coaches called in the plays from the sideline to their respective position groups.

Thus, simply calling the plays in the huddle has been an adjustment for Jackson.

Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban have worked and helped him. During Thursday's practice, Mornhinweg would lean in just outside the huddle and listen to Jackson making the calls.

"I would say he's made a big jump in calling the plays and annunciating the offense," Harbaugh said. "He's done well with that."

Harbaugh praised Jackson's arm talent and accuracy during rookie minicamp, and Jackson seemed to throw the ball even better in Thursday's practice.

He was particularly strong in red-zone drills, where he lofted a perfect back-shoulder throw to rookie receiver Jaleel Scott and zipped a few throws into tight windows. Jackson also had a nice throw to the sideline for Scott and continued to have a good connection with his rookie tight ends.

What drew the biggest reaction from his teammates, however, was when Jackson would take off running. Jackson's speed and elusiveness juked several defenders out, drawing cheers from even the defenders standing on the sideline.

Related Content

news

Tee Martin Named Quarterbacks Coach, Willie Taggart Joins Staff

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tee Martin has been named quarterbacks coach and Willie Taggart will join the staff as running backs coach.

news

Mailbag: What Will Ravens Do at Outside Linebacker?

Can the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson AND get wide receiver help? What would be the first-round compensation on a non-exclusive tag? Could Kyle Fuller return?

news

Five Clues About What Todd Monken's Offense Will Look Like

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes in creating space for playmakers and using a variety of methods to attack defenses.

news

Late for Work 2/22: Four Positions Ravens Need to Prioritize in Offseason

Todd Monken brings 'energy and swagger' to the offense. The Ravens select an Alabama cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

news

Todd Monken Explains Why He Took Ravens Job

Todd Monken was drawn to the Ravens' strong culture and stout defense.

news

Todd Monken Calls Lamar Jackson's Skillset 'Elite'

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken believes Lamar Jackson is 'underrated' as a passer.

news

Late for Work 2/21: Predictions Heat Up on Which Franchise Tag Ravens Might Use on Lamar Jackson

Has the Ravens' Super Bowl window closed? The Ravens are the ideal fit for three top-50 free agents. Baltimore is encouraged to re-sign this under-the-radar free agent. Three Ravens (so far) are among Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2022.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals to Give Joe Burrow Even More Input

Browns part ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer. Improving red zone offense is a major priority for the Steelers.

news

SociaLight: Follow Along With Ravens' Trip to Asia

Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser went to Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

news

Late for Work 2/20: How the Ravens Could Upgrade at Wide Receiver

Ravens take a wide receiver in Round 1, and it's a Top 5 prospect per NFL.com and The Athletic. Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban a possible target for the Browns.

news

50 Words Or Less: What We've Learned This Week About Todd Monken

Todd Monken's experience helping quarterbacks shouldn't be overlooked. Don't expect the run game to look the same. Ravens tight ends are about to flourish even more.

news

Late for Work 2/17: Young Players Who Need to Step Up in 2023

Patrick Queen is named the Ravens' most improved player. The Ravens are among the elite teams in Football Outsiders' 2023 DVOA projections. Colts request permission to interview Tee Martin.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising