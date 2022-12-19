News & Notes: John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Fix Passing Attack

Ravens Talked About Run-Pass Ratio After Loss

One of the biggest questions coming out of the Ravens' loss in Cleveland was why Baltimore threw the ball 30 times despite playing without Jackson and the ground game rolling in Cleveland.

Trailing by 10 points with a little less than 11 minutes to play, the Ravens did not run the ball on either of their final two drives. J.K. Dobbins' last run was a 37-yard gallop near the end of the third quarter.

"It wasn't that we were opposed to running the ball, but when you run the ball, the clock runs," Harbaugh said. "And we were looking at how many possessions we were going to get, and called more passes. We didn't run the ball in the fourth quarter once we got after 11 minutes, so you look back at that real hard and you say, 'Yes, we could have run it.' We were hitting them with some good runs, and maybe we would have popped a few runs because we were doing well. That conversation is one that we had yesterday.

"But by the same token, you're down two scores and it's going to be two possessions, probably, to have the chance to get it back. So, you want to make them as quick as you can. I know we did want to get the first score before we would have to onside kick. That was kind of one part of the discussion. So, once we got to that second possession, at that point in time we were definitely throwing the ball. So, I think we're talking about that time, 11 minutes to maybe eight minutes, where we could have done some runs at that point. And, we talked about that."

Harbaugh Has No Injury Updates on Jackson, Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters

While reports are circling about the status of the Ravens' injured players, Harbaugh isn't going to be the source.

Harbaugh said he doesn't want to get into providing injury updates on his players this time of year with the stakes so high.

"I think I'm going to climb behind the barricade of it's probably not the time to put a lot of information out there on our injuries, just for competitive purposes," Harbaugh said. "So, we're just going to let that develop and see where we go with it and not try to walk the tight rope of what we say."

Jackson has missed the past two games. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) exited the game in Cleveland and didn't return.