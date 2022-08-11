Late for Work 8/11: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, More

Here's what Harbaugh had to say about rehabbing left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and running back Gus Edwards (knee): "Ronnie is looking good. I think he's got a shot for the first [regular season] game. Of course, you want those guys to practice two-three weeks. Tyus, the same thing. Gus, we'll see. Gus is really doing well. He's kind of a patient rehab guy. I don't know that it'll be the first week. But I think before the season's over he's going to be rolling and ready to go."

As for second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles), Harbaugh said: "He swears he's going to be back midseason at the latest. He's walking around now, he's starting to move. I told him it's time to get in the weight room; we've got to get rid of those beach legs and get some football legs back underneath you."

Harbaugh also discussed the Ravens' passing game, specifically the team's young receiving corps and how Lamar Jackson has been throwing in training camp.

"I get it. It's an unproven [wide receiver] group, and they're determined to make a name for themself," Harbaugh said. "My goal is that you know about all those guys when the season's over. We're working hard. The timing looks good. I feel good about our passing game in practice. I can't wait for Thursday night just to see who steps up and makes plays in a real game. So we've got a lot to evaluate there."

On Jackson: "He's been great. He's always been a leader. I think he's even more vocal than ever, probably to a whole other level in the way he's carrying himself, and the demands he puts onto himself he's putting on the guys. He's had a great camp. He's throwing the ball great. Yeah, you have to go out and do it in games and everything, but we've seen him in games; it's not like it's too big for him. I'm just very, very happy with him. He's one of my favorite people in the whole world. He's a joy to coach every day. You've got a quarterback like that and you're a head coach, that's what you dream of, a guy like Lamar Jackson. I couldn't be happier with him. I love seeing him every day and I can't wait to see him play this year."

Jackson also talked with Miller and Kirwan on Tuesday, and he noted that, as he enters his fifth season, he's making more suggestions to Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman on plays.