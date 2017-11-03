John Harbaugh Is Ravens' Salute to Service Award Nominee

"Here is what I know: It's about teamwork. It's about working together, putting the mission above yourself, putting the team before yourself. It's about doing everything you can to make the team its very best. This is what the military is all about, and that's why football and the military are so closely tied and relate so well to each other."

Near the end of this year's training camp, Harbaugh surprised the entire team by cancelling practices and bussing them to visit The Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Players got a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic locations and learned what each represents.

Two former Ravens players and former servicemen, wide receiver Keenan Reynolds (Navy) and defensive back Otha Foster (Marines) participated in a powerful wreath-laying ceremony.

Harbaugh also took the team to the battlefields at Gettysburg, where Ravens players learned about the Civil War's impact and the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers. In the spring of 2017, Harbaugh donated $1,500 worth of hats to soldiers in Afghanistan.