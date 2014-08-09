John Harbaugh Jacked Brother's Dockers

But before Jim became the face of Dockers, it seems the company had a case of mistaken identity.

"I've got Dockers," John Harbaugh said in a sit-down interview at the start of the Ravens-49ers joint practices.

"As a matter of fact, three years ago, I got a pair of Dockers in the mail with a letter to me saying, 'We appreciate how you wear Dockers. Here's a nice free pair of Dockers for you.' I didn't tell them it was the wrong Harbaugh. I still have them in the closet."

Jim laughed and said he hadn't heard that story before.

John wasn't wearing the khakis to Saturday's practice. He was in his usual shorts and a T-shirt. Jim brought his wardrobe to Baltimore, sporting his typical khakis, 49ers long-sleeve shirt and black cleats.