John Harbaugh Jacked Brother's Dockers

Aug 09, 2014 at 10:32 AM
09_JohnHadJimDockers_news.jpg


Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has a pair of khakis intended for his brother, but it doesn't sound like he's giving them up.

This summer, 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh became a spokesman for Dockers khakis, a natural sponsorship fit since he rarely wears anything else.

Here's the commercial (Mobile users click "View in browser" above): [colon]

But before Jim became the face of Dockers, it seems the company had a case of mistaken identity.

"I've got Dockers," John Harbaugh said in a sit-down interview at the start of the Ravens-49ers joint practices.

"As a matter of fact, three years ago, I got a pair of Dockers in the mail with a letter to me saying, 'We appreciate how you wear Dockers. Here's a nice free pair of Dockers for you.' I didn't tell them it was the wrong Harbaugh. I still have them in the closet."

Jim laughed and said he hadn't heard that story before.

John wasn't wearing the khakis to Saturday's practice. He was in his usual shorts and a T-shirt. Jim brought his wardrobe to Baltimore, sporting his typical khakis, 49ers long-sleeve shirt and black cleats.

While the brothers will surely be swapping plenty of football chatter, don't expect them to exchange fashion tips.

