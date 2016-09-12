John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco Is 'Tougher Than A $2 Steak'

The grades have yet to come out and tape has yet to be watched, but Baltimore allowed pressure up the middle. The Ravens also made history with two rookies starting on the left side of the offensive line in Week 1. It's the first time that has happened since 1995 – 21 years ago.

First-round left tackle Ronnie Stanley and fourth-round left guard Alex Lewis had their hands full with an exotic and aggressive blitz scheme from Bills Head Coach Rex Ryan.

Stanley said he wasn't surprised by anything in his first NFL regular-season game. He said he knew Ryan's scheme would be challenging, and felt well prepared.

"[It's] just being more consistent. I think I played well for the most part, and there were some points where I slipped up on something technically. I know what those things are," said Stanley, who was flagged 5 yards for a false start in the first quarter.

"It was really cool [playing with Lewis], especially knowing that we're able to play in this league, to pick up defenses. We're both smart and physical players. We just need to be more clear-minded and be more consistent like the vets have been."

Still, it's not a good feeling looking back and seeing Flacco on the ground.