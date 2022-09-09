News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Playing Quarterback Here for a Long Time'

Ja'Wuan James Ready If Needed to Play Left Tackle

Ja'Wuan James hasn't played an NFL game since 2019, but that long hiatus will end Sunday if he takes over as the starting left tackle for Ronnie Stanley.

James played three games for the Broncos in 2019 after recovering from a knee injury. He sat the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then missed the 2021 season with a torn Achilles suffered during offseason training.

After playing right tackle his entire career, James has been at left tackle during training camp and the preseason getting valuable reps and familiarizing himself with Baltimore's system. Harbaugh has been impressed with James' work ethic and feels confident he will play well.

"Ja'Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he's practiced really well." Harbaugh said. "He's ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."

James has focused on getting more comfortable at left tackle every day, after not playing the position since high school.

"It's definitely been a challenge. I'm not going to lie," James said last month. "It was frustrating in the spring – coming back for the first time in years, I wanted to be at my best. This is a new challenge, but I'm definitely embracing it."

Ravens Plan to Honor Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson

The Ravens were struck by tragedy in June when outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and former defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away suddenly. Harbaugh said the team has made plans to recognize both players this season.

"We're going to do two separate honoring moments, one for 'Goose' [Siragusa] and one for Jaylon at different moments there to call attention to those guys separately," Harbaugh said. "Then, we have a sticker on our helmet to honor those guys."