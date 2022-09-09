Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

Sep 09, 2022 at 11:21 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090922-Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson did not reach a contract extension before the start of the 2022 campaign and will now put talks on hold until after the season.

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced the news Friday morning.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," DeCosta stated. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Both sides expressed on multiple occasions their desire to strike a deal before Jackson went into his fifth season, in which he will earn $23 million.

If the Ravens and Jackson do not reach a deal before next March 7, Baltimore would have the option to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

On Wednesday, Jackson said the two sides were still talking. It has been an unusual negotiation because Jackson does not have an agent.

"I'm comfortable, but it's probably different because it's your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that," Jackson said. "I've been pretty cool, Eric has been pretty cool with it."For those who say Jackson is betting on himself this season, the quarterback doesn't view his decision as any riskier than playing other seasons.

"It was a pretty big risk last season, the year before," Jackson said. "I wasn't thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season, it's going to be the same thing, but I'm just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happens, I'm keeping God first and just playing ball, like I've been doing."

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

Late for Work 9/9: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jets Season Opener

Lamar Jackson explains why he liked a tweet of him wearing a Dolphins jersey. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky reiterates his belief that Jackson is going to be the NFL MVP and lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

news

Pundit Picks: One Analyst Picks Jets to Beat Ravens

Every pundit is picking the Ravens to beat the Jets in the Week 1 season opener.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Running Back Rotation for Week 1

Tyler Linderbaum will make his first NFL start in a hostile environment. Mike Macdonald isn't fretting about depth at outside linebacker. Greg Roman is eager to see Lamar Jackson back in action.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Sits Out Thursday's Practice

The Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley sat out after being limited on Wednesday. The Jets have tackle issues with Duane Brown still sidelined.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Excited and Ready for Ravens Debut

Versatile first-round safety Kyle Hamilton hopes to play like veteran Sunday in his regular-season debut.

news

How Joe Flacco Expects to Feel Facing Ravens

The end of the Joe Flacco era in Baltimore was unfulfilling but not acrimonious.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Debut in Purple and White

The Ravens will open the 2022 season in their most often used uniform combination.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jets

Here's how to tune into Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

Late for Work 9/8: Gus Edwards: 'I'm Doing Great and I'm Very Close'

Joe Flacco reveals how he felt about the Ravens moving on from him. Lamar Jackson is predicted to win three different individual awards. Jackson is No. 7 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is 'Ascending Quickly' in His Recovery

Healthy Odafe Oweh has shed a shoulder brace he has worn since high school. Rashod Bateman has watched college tape on Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Calais Campbell plans to feast on tight ends if he takes snaps at outside linebacker.

Find Tickets
Advertising