Ravens, Lamar Jackson Do Not Reach Contract Extension

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson did not reach a contract extension before the start of the 2022 campaign and will now put talks on hold until after the season.

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced the news Friday morning.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," DeCosta stated. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Both sides expressed on multiple occasions their desire to strike a deal before Jackson went into his fifth season, in which he will earn $23 million.

If the Ravens and Jackson do not reach a deal before next March 7, Baltimore would have the option to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

On Wednesday, Jackson said the two sides were still talking. It has been an unusual negotiation because Jackson does not have an agent.

"I'm comfortable, but it's probably different because it's your quarterback, and not an NFL agent, stuff like that," Jackson said. "I've been pretty cool, Eric has been pretty cool with it."For those who say Jackson is betting on himself this season, the quarterback doesn't view his decision as any riskier than playing other seasons.