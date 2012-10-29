 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh Mum On Trade Possibilities

Oct 29, 2012 at 08:43 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

29_TradeDeadline_news.jpg


The NFL has announced that the trade deadline will be pushed back from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday at 4 p.m. because of Hurricane Sandy.

The league offices in New York City are closed on Monday and Tuesday, and a number of teams around the NFL (including the Ravens) have shut down their offices.

With a little more time to make a move, will the Ravens be interested?

"As far as any move we might make, I don't know. I'm not sure." Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh joked that the person within the organization most pleased with the decision to push back the deadline is Executive Assistant/Football Administration Manager Jessica Markison because she won't have to fight through the hurricane to make sure a potential deal is processed.

"She said to me that she won't have to be dodging any power lines if we decide to make a move," Harbaugh joked.

This is actually the second time the trade deadline has been moved this year, as the NFL pushed it back two weeks to try to encourage more trade talk.

Unlike other professional leagues, including the NBA, MLB and NHL, the NFL trade deadline is historically anticlimactic without many big-time moves. Up to this point, no marquee trades have been made, but the next 72 hours could buck that trend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

