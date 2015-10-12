 Skip to main content
Advertising

John Harbaugh Not Considering Coaching Changes

Oct 12, 2015 at 10:19 AM
12_CoachChanges_news.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh is not considering making any coaching changes after his team fell to 1-4 with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 

Fans and bloggers have expressed their frustrations about the Ravens defense and Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees after Baltimore surrendered 457 passing yards to quarterback Josh McCown and blew another late-game lead.

"The coaches are doing a good job," Harbaugh said. "We've just got to collectively find a way to finish games and get the job done. It's tough challenges that we're facing, but we've got just the men for the job right here."

The Ravens defense now ranks 24th in the league in points allowed per game (27.4), 25th in passing yards per game (278) and 14th in rushing yards per game (100.4). The unit has lost late leads in three of the Ravens' four losses.

Pees has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2012 (the year they won the Super Bowl) and have improved every year since. They ranked eighth in total defense last season, despite a secondary that was riddled with injuries.

Pees' defensive unit has once again been bitten by the injury bug this year as Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (Achilles) was lost for the season in the first game, promising young defensive end Brent Urban (biceps) went down in training camp and veteran defensive end Chris Canty (ankle) has been hobbled and missed the last three games.

On Sunday, Pees' unit had a "dominant" first half, per Harbaugh, allowing just nine points. But more injuries hampered the unit. The Ravens lost Pro Bowl pass rusher Elvis Dumervil (groin)*and cornerbacks and *Lardarius Webb (thigh), Will Davis (knee) and Kyle Arrington (concussion).

With a patchwork unit, the Ravens had trouble slowing the Browns down the stretch, giving up 24 points in the second half.

Harbaugh didn't let the injuries be an excuse for not finishing, however. He said the Ravens have to "coach our players to higher levels," specifically referencing the team's reserves who are getting a chance to play due to injuries.

"You play dominant defense for two-and-a-half quarters," Harbaugh said. "I don't care who's in the game. Those guys who are up and active, those are guys that have been practicing with us. They should be able to finish the last quarter-and-a-half at that high level. It's our responsibility to get them playing consistently in that kind of fashion."

After a brutal showing in Oakland in Week 2, Harbaugh criticized the defense's effort. This week, Harbaugh said he was pleased with the work his team was doing.

"I don't doubt our character," Harbaugh said. "We don't need to play harder, we need to play better. We don't need to coach harder, we need to coach better. We've got to find a way to make the difference. It's making plays, it's calling plays that give guys a chance to make plays in critical situations to get you over the hump."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top Takeaways From Ravens' 2024 Draft

The Ravens checked a lot of boxes, got premier athletes, but weren't passing up bargains.
news

Ravens' Full 2024 NFL Draft Class

Here the list of all the picks the Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens Select Safety Sanoussi Kane in Seventh Round

The Ravens' newest safety grew up playing soccer in Harlem before he found football and became a two-year starter at Purdue.
news

Ravens Select Quarterback Devin Leary in Sixth Round

Kentucky QB Devin Leary trailed only Jayden Daniels in touchdown passes (25) among SEC quarterbacks in 2023.
news

Ravens Select Cornerback T.J. Tampa in Round 4

The Ravens got great value in the fourth round with cornerback T.J. Tampa, who was projected by many to be an early Day 2 pick.
news

Ravens Select Wide Receiver Devontez Walker in Round 4

The tall speedster will help Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take the top off defenses.
news

Haloti Ngata's Sons Win Steal the Show With Steelers Diss at Draft

Before announcing the Ravens' third-round pick, Haloti Ngata's sons yelled "Steelers suck!"
news

Ravens Select Pass Rusher Adisa Isaac in Third Round

The Penn State pass rusher totaled 14.5 sacks over his college career.
news

Ravens Select OT Roger Rosengarten in Second Round

The Washington product comes with 28 career starts at right tackle and could compete for a starting job immediately.
news

Nate Wiggins' Ravens Jersey Number Revealed

New Ravens CB Nate Wiggins will wear No. 2 in Baltimore.
news

Ravens See Immediate Impact Offensive Linemen on Day 2; Here Are Some to Know

The Ravens will be looking to bolster their offensive line on Day 2.
news

Ravens Get the 'Best Cover Corner in the Draft' in Nate Wiggins

The Clemson cornerback blazed a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising