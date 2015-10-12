John Harbaugh Not Considering Coaching Changes





Head Coach John Harbaugh is not considering making any coaching changes after his team fell to 1-4 with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans and bloggers have expressed their frustrations about the Ravens defense and Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees after Baltimore surrendered 457 passing yards to quarterback Josh McCown and blew another late-game lead.

"The coaches are doing a good job," Harbaugh said. "We've just got to collectively find a way to finish games and get the job done. It's tough challenges that we're facing, but we've got just the men for the job right here."

The Ravens defense now ranks 24th in the league in points allowed per game (27.4), 25th in passing yards per game (278) and 14th in rushing yards per game (100.4). The unit has lost late leads in three of the Ravens' four losses.

Pees has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2012 (the year they won the Super Bowl) and have improved every year since. They ranked eighth in total defense last season, despite a secondary that was riddled with injuries.

Pees' defensive unit has once again been bitten by the injury bug this year as Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (Achilles) was lost for the season in the first game, promising young defensive end Brent Urban (biceps) went down in training camp and veteran defensive end Chris Canty (ankle) has been hobbled and missed the last three games.

On Sunday, Pees' unit had a "dominant" first half, per Harbaugh, allowing just nine points. But more injuries hampered the unit. The Ravens lost Pro Bowl pass rusher Elvis Dumervil (groin)*and cornerbacks and *Lardarius Webb (thigh), Will Davis (knee) and Kyle Arrington (concussion).

With a patchwork unit, the Ravens had trouble slowing the Browns down the stretch, giving up 24 points in the second half.

Harbaugh didn't let the injuries be an excuse for not finishing, however. He said the Ravens have to "coach our players to higher levels," specifically referencing the team's reserves who are getting a chance to play due to injuries.

"You play dominant defense for two-and-a-half quarters," Harbaugh said. "I don't care who's in the game. Those guys who are up and active, those are guys that have been practicing with us. They should be able to finish the last quarter-and-a-half at that high level. It's our responsibility to get them playing consistently in that kind of fashion."

After a brutal showing in Oakland in Week 2, Harbaugh criticized the defense's effort. This week, Harbaugh said he was pleased with the work his team was doing.