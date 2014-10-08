John Harbaugh Not Worried About Who Starts At Running Back





Regardless of who gets the carries, Harbaugh was clear about the kind of production he wants from the group.

"I want us to be averaging right around 5 yards, or close to 4.5-5 yards a carry," he said. "Five yards a carry would pretty much lead the league. Let's be between 4 and 5 yards a carry – closer to 5 if we can, because we're running it that well. To do that, we have to rip off some long runs, and let's be good with three different guys. That's what we need to do."

The Ravens are right in the neighborhood of Harbaugh's expectations, as the running backs are averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Baltimore ranks 12th in the NFL with an average of 125.6 rushing yards per game.

"We're about team first," Forsett said. "We have a lot of good running backs with Lorenzo, and BP is a great back. It's our job to go out there and just produce when our number is called."

Forsett has taken the lion's share of the carries in recent weeks with Pierce hobbled. Forsett played 43 snaps against the Colts, compared to nine for Taliaferro and six for Pierce.

A big part of the uneven distribution last week was the Ravens' inability to sustain drives, but Harbaugh indicated that the numbers could be more balanced in future weeks.