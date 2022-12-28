John Harbaugh on Ed Reed: 'Bethune-Cookman Made a Great Hire'

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:32 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122822-HarbsReed
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) HC John Harbaugh and former S Ed Reed

When he played for the Ravens, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed was often referred to as a coach on the field.

Now that Reed has been named Bethune-Cookman's head coach, Harbaugh expects the NFL Hall of Famer to excel at his new job.

"Bethune-Cookman got a great coach, got a great football man," Harbaugh said. "I was very excited for Ed, for one thing because I know that he's been working on that. He's been at the University of Miami as an assistant coach and doing a great job down there. Then, to get the opportunity to run his own program, I know he'll do a great job. Of course, we'll support him every way we can. Bethune-Cookman made a great hire."

Reed's football IQ and intense film study helped make him a unique player, often one step ahead of his opponent. Harbaugh expects those traits to help Reed as a head coach.

"Ed had such a good football acumen," Harbaugh said. "Such an understanding of his position and the defensive part of the game. It was really incredible and remarkable how well he understood the game."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Isn't on a Snap Count, Feels Himself Getting Stronger

John Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg becoming the Broncos' interim head coach. Alex Highsmith is the Steelers' next great outside linebacker. Roquan Smith excited for a full game of Kenny Pickett.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Tylan Wallace Designated for Return to Practice

Second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been cleared to practice after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

news

Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Are the Ravens trying to be careful with J.K. Dobbins? What are the plans to improve the offense for the playoffs? Do the recent wide receiver signings rule out Odell Beckham?

news

Late for Work 12/28: Ravens' Running Game Showing It Can't Be Boxed In

Mike Florio reports that Lamar Jackson has a '50-50' chance of playing vs. Steelers. Mike Tomlin says it's 'disrespectful' to label Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end.'

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Are a Consensus Top-10 Team

The Ravens are trending up in the power rankings after their win over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Ed Reed Agrees to Become Head Coach at Bethune-Cookman

Former Ravens great Ed Reed has reached agreement in principle to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University.

news

Josh Bynes Signed to Practice Squad

Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes has rejoined the Ravens after being signed to the practice squad.

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Late for Work 12/27: John Harbaugh Has Achieved a 'Staggering Feat'

The difference between being the fifth seed and sixth seed in the AFC is significant. The Ravens defense has been dominant in the red zone.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising