John Harbaugh on Ed Reed: 'Bethune-Cookman Made a Great Hire'

When he played for the Ravens, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed was often referred to as a coach on the field.

Now that Reed has been named Bethune-Cookman's head coach, Harbaugh expects the NFL Hall of Famer to excel at his new job.

"Bethune-Cookman got a great coach, got a great football man," Harbaugh said. "I was very excited for Ed, for one thing because I know that he's been working on that. He's been at the University of Miami as an assistant coach and doing a great job down there. Then, to get the opportunity to run his own program, I know he'll do a great job. Of course, we'll support him every way we can. Bethune-Cookman made a great hire."

Reed's football IQ and intense film study helped make him a unique player, often one step ahead of his opponent. Harbaugh expects those traits to help Reed as a head coach.