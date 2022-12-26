News & Notes: John Harbaugh: 'We'll Just Have to See' If Lamar Jackson Practices This Week

The Broncos announced Monday that first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett had been fired, coming off their embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams in Week 16. The Broncos (4-11) have struggled offensively all year, averaging 15.5 points per game, their lowest since 1966.

Hackett hired the 67-year-old Rosburg out of retirement in September to aid with game-management decisions. Rosburg was one of the NFL's most respected special teams coaches during his tenure with the Ravens and has been one of Harbaugh's coaching mentors.

"Obviously a lot of respect for Jerry," Harbaugh said before the Ravens defeated the Broncos. 10-9, in Week 13. "He's filling a valuable role over there for those guys [and] doing a great job. Once a Raven, always a Raven."

Flex Scheduling Puts Ravens-Steelers in Primetime in Baltimore

The Ravens haven't hosted the archrival Steelers in primetime since 2013, but that will change in Week 17 when Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. The NFL announced Sunday that the Ravens-Steelers game had been flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 1 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Harbaugh said the team did not worry about whether the game would be flexed, and remained focused on playing its best football

"It's just kind of what the league does," Harbaugh said. "You just expect that they'll have a time slot for you to play, and you get ready to go play in it. So, we're looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a very important game for both teams. We understand what's at stake; we understand the dimensions of it and the challenge of it, and we're looking forward to it."

Ravens Remain Among Least Penalized Teams

The Ravens played a clean game in Week 16 despite the frigid conditions, called for just one penalty during their 17-9 victory over the Falcons. Baltimore has the fourth-fewest penalties in the NFL this season with 73, with only the Falcons (61) and the Rams (70) having fewer through 15 games. The Chargers had 68 penalties through 14 games heading into Monday Night Football against the Colts.

"There have been very few games where we've had a lot of penalties," Harbaugh said. "We're a team that plays with good technique, with good poise – most of the time. Obviously, it's not perfect all the time, but I've been pretty pleased with that all year."