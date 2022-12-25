 Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football 

Dec 25, 2022 at 06:23 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122522-Gus
Matt Durisko/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Ravens-Steelers game in Week 17 has been flexed to 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry replaced the previous SNF game of Rams-Chargers.

While Pittsburgh (7-8) could be eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, the game still has big implications for the AFC North title.

The Ravens (10-5) clinched their playoff spot with Saturday's win over the Falcons, but they need to beat the Steelers to have a chance to win the division title the following week in Cincinnati.

The Ravens beat the Steelers, 16-14, on Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh behind a strong rushing attack and three interceptions of backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

