 Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football 

The Ravens-Steelers game in Week 17 has been flexed to 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry replaced the previous SNF game of Rams-Chargers.

While Pittsburgh (7-8) could be eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, the game still has big implications for the AFC North title.

The Ravens (10-5) clinched their playoff spot with Saturday's win over the Falcons, but they need to beat the Steelers to have a chance to win the division title the following week in Cincinnati.