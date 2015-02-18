John Harbaugh Planning On Steve Smith Sr. Returning

Feb 18, 2015 at 07:16 AM

Steve Smith Sr. hasn't changed his mind on whether he wants to play next season.

Immediately after the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs, the 35-year-old receiver posted on Instagram that fans should "look forward to a better season next year." 

General Manager Ozzie Newsome, however, told Smith to figuratively "take a nap" for three weeks to see how he felt about a possible return.

After waking up, it seems the ultra-competitive Smith Sr. still wants to lace his cleats up.

"I talked to Steve last week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"He's excited. He's planning on being back. We're planning on having him back. That's a goal of ours. I don't see any reason why that wouldn't happen."

Harbaugh did add one qualifier.

"I don't think we know anybody's exact status going forward. It's day-to-day," he said.

Smith had a superb first season with the Ravens. He started every game and caught 79 passes for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He caught eight more passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Smith also brought an edge to the Ravens offense that was lacking the year before. His fiery personality on the field and cool demeanor off it was a hit in Baltimore.

After the season ended, Harbaugh said Smith doesn't have to play the same role he did last year. He could see fewer snaps in 2015, but Harbaugh added that "he still has plenty left in the tank to me."

Harbaugh said Smith has been busy accompanying his son on recruiting visits for college soccer. The head coach also took notice of Smith's recent ski trip in Utah, and joked, "I'm going to have to talk to him about that. That's a problem."

Utah doesn't have to #Iceupson it already is!!!!! #stevesmithsr #AGENT89 http://t.co/SdELAlYR6W pic.twitter.com/vnPvyETJE2 — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) February 15, 2015

