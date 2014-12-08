John Harbaugh Provides Dennis Pitta Update

Dec 08, 2014 at 09:09 AM
08_PittaInjury_news.jpg


Don't count out Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta.

Pitta dislocated and fractured the same hip for the second time in as many years on Sept. 21. He was simply running after catching a pass against the Browns when he crumbled to the turf.

Immediately, there were questions about whether Pitta would ever be able to return after a second horrific injury of that severity.

Even Head Coach John Harbaugh had his doubts.

But about two-and-a-half months later, Harbaugh is optimistic after asking a lot of questions and talking to doctors, team trainers and Pitta. Harbaugh provided an update to reporters Monday.

"Everything I've been told … and I've got to be honest, it was surprising to me because my assumption would be, 'Wow, this is twice in a row. This is going to be tough,'" Harbaugh said. "But they say it has no bearing on the future. If it heals 100 percent, Dennis can play again.

"Dennis has told me he wants to play again. Of course, if he wants to play, he'll get every opportunity to play – if the medical people clear him. I've been told to this point that they see no reason why he wouldn't be cleared if everything goes according to plan."

Pitta has been doing his rehabilitation at the Under Armour Performance Center, just like he did with his previous injury. He recently got off crutches and is walking normally.

Pitta suffered the first hip injury during last year's training camp. He returned with four games remaining and caught 20 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

After that, the Ravens re-signed Pitta this past offseason to a five-year deal worth a reported $32 million. But the talented pass-catching tight end, who is one of quarterback Joe Flacco's favorite targets, saw his season end after three games.

The Ravens have made due with Pitta out thanks to veteran Owen Daniels (41 catches, 412 yards, three touchdowns) and rookie third-round pick Crockett Gillmore.*But *Pitta's loss has been tough. If he can return next season, it would be a boon for Baltimore's offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

