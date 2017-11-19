John Harbaugh Reacts to Getting 100th-Career Win at Historic Lambeau Field

"You can appreciate a lot of things. For him, 100 wins," Flacco said.

"Coming into Lambeau, when you think back on it, it got us to 5-5. But at the end of the day, when you think about football things, it's cool to be able to come in here – we only play here once every eight years – and win a football game in Lambeau Field. This is a historic place. You grow up watching games played here and there's so much history involved with this place.

"It's such a cool area. It's like you're driving to your high school football game and all of a sudden there's an NFL stadium there. You can feel that atmosphere. It's definitely awesome to come in here and get a win and be able to say we won at Lambeau Field.

Harbaugh pointed out another coaching accomplishment. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees has coached in Lambeau Field twice during his long, successful career – once with the Patriots and now once with the Ravens. Both times, his defense pitched a shutout.

"That's pretty impressive," Harbaugh said. "He'll have good memories of Lambeau Field."