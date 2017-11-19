John Harbaugh Reacts to Getting 100th-Career Win at Historic Lambeau Field

If it didn't happen in Baltimore, or maybe Pittsburgh, there may not have been a better place for Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh to notch his 100th career win.
In his 10th year coaching in the NFL, Harbaugh got to triple digits with the Ravens' dominant 23-0 victory Sunday in historic Lambeau Field.
The achievement combines regular-season (90) and postseason (10) victories, and all of them have come with the Ravens. The modest Harbaugh said, "I guess it is" a notable milestone.
"You coach a lot of games, you better get a few wins," he said.
"I will say this. Between Terrell Suggs and Joe Flacco, who have been a part of every one of those wins, I think we had a good moment after the game."
Since arriving in 2008, Harbaugh has become the Ravens' all-time winningest head coach, surpassing Brian Billick's 85 career wins. Each head coach delivered a Super Bowl.
Harbaugh has produced the league's fourth-most wins since he came to Baltimore, trailing just the New England Patriots (128), Pittsburgh Steelers (108) and Green Bay Packers (107).
Getting to 100 was made even more special in Lambeau. The Ravens had never won in the historic stadium. The Packers were one of just two teams that Harbaugh had yet to conquer (the Seattle Seahawks are the other).
"You can appreciate a lot of things. For him, 100 wins," Flacco said.
"Coming into Lambeau, when you think back on it, it got us to 5-5. But at the end of the day, when you think about football things, it's cool to be able to come in here – we only play here once every eight years – and win a football game in Lambeau Field. This is a historic place. You grow up watching games played here and there's so much history involved with this place.
"It's such a cool area. It's like you're driving to your high school football game and all of a sudden there's an NFL stadium there. You can feel that atmosphere. It's definitely awesome to come in here and get a win and be able to say we won at Lambeau Field.
Harbaugh pointed out another coaching accomplishment. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees has coached in Lambeau Field twice during his long, successful career – once with the Patriots and now once with the Ravens. Both times, his defense pitched a shutout.
"That's pretty impressive," Harbaugh said. "He'll have good memories of Lambeau Field."
So will Harbaugh.
