Late for Work 12/21: John Harbaugh Reportedly Spoke With Odell Beckham Jr. About Coming to Ravens

Eisen: Don't Sleep on Ravens if Lamar Jackson Comes Back Strong

Despite just watching the Ravens muster only three points against the Browns, Eisen remains convinced that Baltimore is capable of making a Super Bowl run.

Eisen, who noted how well the defense has been playing since acquiring inside linebacker Roquan Smith, said the Ravens will be dangerous if Jackson plays at a high level. Jackson, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, did not practice yesterday but still could return for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Lamar's gotta come back and be the MVP," Eisen said. "Because if that MVP comes back and creates so much pressure on that front seven, then maybe somebody does get open down the field and he can find Mark Andrews on a chunk play, let alone a receiver in the end zone. But this is it. He's the MVP of this team, he's a former MVP of this league, he wants to be paid in a certain manner. Well, Superman's gotta put his cape on for this team.