 Skip to main content
Advertising

John Harbaugh Talks About Lack of Runs in AFC Championship Loss

Feb 02, 2024 at 03:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

run
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
RB Justice Hill

The biggest question coming out of the Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship was why they didn't run the ball more.

Just six carries by the running backs and a pair of quarterback-designed runs by Lamar Jackson was not what anybody expected coming into the game, especially considering the Ravens led the league in rushing and were going against a team that had been vulnerable on the ground.

Head Coach John Harbaugh shares the belief that it wasn't enough runs, and offered a more detailed explanation of why it played out that way in Friday's season-review press conference.

"That's not the number you want to have," Harbaugh said. "When it's all said and done and you look back on it, that's not really going to win us an AFC Championship game, for sure. It's more than just calling plays."

Harbaugh explained that a "big" part of the Ravens' gameplan were run-pass options, "cans", and "check with me" plays, which give Lamar Jackson the power both pre- and post-snap to read what the defense is presenting and get into either a passing or running play.

"A lot of what we were doing was directed at the line of scrimmage by what the defense gave us. And the defense was lined up to take away the run, "Harbaugh said. "The next thing would be to bring it in tight and run the ball out of heavy formations and wide receivers blocking the edge and protecting the edge that way. We could have done it that way, but we were down. We wanted to keep the formations open and give ourselves the best chance to try to move the ball and score points."

Harbaugh was asked specifically if the Chiefs' back-to-back touchdown drives to begin the game changed the Ravens' strategy.

"Really, you could say it did," Harbuagh said. "We still wanted to stay with our gameplan. We still wanted to run the ball. Believe it or not, it was a big part of our gameplan to run the ball.

"[We] had the ball for nine minutes in the first half. So those two long drives [by the Chiefs] took us out of the opportunity to call any kind of plays. Then, we didn't convert. We had mistakes. [The Chiefs] stopped us. They made plays. We were off the field right away after that first drive. I think all those things played into it."

Harbaugh said he had a "great conversation" with Jackson Thursday in which they hashed out the game and were already both thinking about it the same way.

"Lamar is just a really good football mind. I'll say that we both are [in] lockstep," Harbaugh said. "I was happy with that because the challenges that you're facing schematically and personnel-wise against the different defenses that are coming up against us are the things that he's thinking about."

If looking for a drive-by-drive look at the Ravens offense and why there weren't more runs, read this week’s Mailbag.

"I think when you look at the way the game played out, you can understand it from a football perspective," Harbaugh said. "Once you get through all that, you come back – you want to run the ball against the Chiefs. There's no doubt about it, and we did want to run the ball against the Chiefs. We weren't able to get to it."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Expects Defense to Remain Elite With Zach Orr

With the promotion of Zach Orr to defensive coordinator, surrounded by other talented coaches, Head Coach John Harbaugh remains bullish on his defensive staff.
news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited for the strides the offense can make in Year 2 with Todd Monken.
news

Ravens Envision a Bigger Role for Rashod Bateman Next Year

General Manager Eric DeCosta is excited about the future of the Ravens' receiving corps next season.
news

Eric DeCosta on Futures of Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike

John Harbaugh gave updates on some injured players including Morgan Moses, Odafe Oweh and Marcus Williams. The running back room faces uncertainty heading into the offseason.
news

5 Things to Know About Zach Orr

The Ravens' new defensive coordinator is a former linebacker whose playing career ended prematurely.
news

Late for Work: Mike Macdonald Says Zach Orr Is Going to Do a Tremendous Job

Local pundits react to Orr's hiring. The 2000 Ravens are named one of the 20 most influential teams in NFL history. Analysts choose Lamar Jackson for MVP and Macdonald as Co-Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising