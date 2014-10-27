John Harbaugh: Steve Smith Play 'One Of The Greatest Plays I've Ever Seen'

The day after Steve Smith Sr.'s probable game-winning 80-yard touchdown was wiped off the board because of a controversial offensive pass interference call, Head Coach John Harbaugh's thoughts on the matter hadn't changed.

Every week, the Ravens send plays to the league for review and for answers on why specific penalties were called. The Ravens did so with Smith's nullified touchdown (they have yet to hear back).

Harbaugh still can't comment on whether he thinks it was a good or bad call because he could be fined by the league.

"I've studied it. I understand what happened," Harbaugh said. "My opinion of it is obvious. I think it's pretty clear cut. It happened; it was what it was."

Since watching the play over again after seeing it live, Harbaugh seems to have gained even more respect for the play itself.

"I think it's one of the greatest plays I've ever seen. That's how I feel about it," Harbaugh said.

"It was a great play. I think it shows great heart and talent and effort. It says a lot about Joe [Flacco] and Steve and the offensive line to even make a play like that."

Stripping away the debate of the pass interference, the play really is quite impressive.

Flacco starts in the shotgun with three wide receivers and five players going into routes. Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap pushed right tackle Rick Wagner into Flacco's lap, but the quarterback shuffled up to avoid the pressure. Cincinnati also collapsed the pocket up the middle, so Flacco immediately had to dart and escape to his right. The offensive line held up just long enough to buy its quarterback extra time.

On the run, Flacco launched his pass from the 15-yard line. It traveled a mind-boggling 62 yards in the air, landing in Smith's arms at the 23-yard line.

Smith had gotten overtop cornerback coverage and was one-on-one with safety George Iloka. Iloka is a massive safety at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. Both players put their hands on each other, but the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Smith was the one who ended up with the ball.

Smith then shook off Bengals safety Reggie Nelson and made his way into the end zone for a momentary celebration with 32 seconds left in the game.

"I'm proud of the guys for making a play like that to end the game," Harbaugh said. "It says a lot about who we are moving forward. That's who we are.