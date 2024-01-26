John Harbaugh: Still Evolving and Still Winning

Harbaugh can still adapt, as evidenced by the team's 13-4 regular season record that earned them the No. 1 seed and the right to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history.

Sunday will be an electric atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium, an iconic moment that will be another highlight of Harbaugh's long career should the Ravens win.

This season has clearly been one of Harbaugh's best coaching jobs, and he is one of five finalists for the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award, an honor he won in 2019. Justin Tucker is the only player from the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl champions team who's still on the roster. Tucker has seen Harbaugh evolve, and marvels at how he manages to connect with so many different personalities from one season to the next.

"A football team isn't 15 or 20 guys like baseball or basketball," Tucker said. "You're talking a lot of guys trying to get on the same page. Harbs has always done a great job of relating to us, but putting it in the framework of 'The Team, The Team, The Team.' It's all over the building."

Running back Justice Hill has spent four seasons with Harbaugh and doesn't see any signs of him losing passion for the job. Asked how long he thought Harbaugh might coach, Hill smiled.