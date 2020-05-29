John Harbaugh Talks About Next Step for Lamar Jackson and More

However, as opponents search for more ways to contain Jackson, he must continue to improve as a thrower and his wide receivers must make the play on the other end too.

The Ravens drafted wide receivers Devin Duvernay (third round) and James Proche (sixth round) and they will join Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin and tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle as Jackson's primary targets. Boykin said he and several Ravens planned to work out with Jackson next week in Florida in an effort to build chemistry and timing before training camp.

With more firepower and a more experienced Jackson, Harbaugh is expecting greater success throwing downfield. The Ravens aren't going to abandon being a run-first offense after setting an NFL record for team rushing yards in a single season. But if the deep passing game becomes more lethal, coupled with Baltimore's potent running game, the combination could make the Ravens "undefendable", as they've stated the goal to be this season.

"We should have more guys open and we should have bigger plays and we should create more opportunities in the passing game because of that run game," Harbaugh said.

"I wouldn't say we're going to scrap the run game and I wouldn't say we're going to become a more conventional offense – that's the last thing we want to do. We didn't change the offense to scrap the idea that we want to cause people problems. We just want to get better at taking advantage of weaknesses."

Other topics during the conference call included:

The early plan is start first-round pick Patrick Queen at middle linebacker.

Harbaugh indicated both Queen and third-round pick Malik Harrison could start as rookies, with Queen in the middle and Harrison playing the weakside

"Let [Queen] use his speed and instincts to run around and make plays in all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub package," Harbaugh said "Those two guys (Queen and Harrison) will be kind of roaming in there at those two linebacker spots … and we'll see just how much playing time they earn. We expect them to play a lot of football this year. We're really fired up about those two guys."

The Ravens also have two experienced inside linebackers in L.J. Fort and Jake Ryan, as well as youngsters Chris Board and Otaro Alaka, to compete for playing time.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith will likely see reps at safety.

Baltimore's cornerback rotation is the deepest in the NFL, headlined by Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, along with Smith and nickel Tavon Young. Harbaugh plans to utilize that depth and versatility.

"We put Marlon at nickel quite a bit last year, so Marlon can go in there and matchup inside and Jimmy can play outside," Harbaugh said. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if you saw those three corners on the field. We could put four corners on the field very easily."

Harbaugh also said Smith will likely see time at safety too, just as Brandon Carr did last season. After re-signing on a one-year deal this offseason, Smith said two months ago that he was excited for a new role and potentially matching up against tight ends.

"Our defense is based on that premise, the idea that guys can play multiple positions," Harbaugh said. "It's not unusual for us to move guys around. You'll see safeties playing linebacker, linebackers playing safety, defensive ends playing middle linebacker. From play-to-play, we really try to keep the offense from understanding who is where and (why)."

The Ravens must embrace the expectations that come with being a Super Bowl favorite.

There is nothing the Ravens can do about the abrupt end to last season's Super Bowl dreams. But Harbaugh believes the team will grow from the bitter experience.

"They are just pissed about it," Harbaugh said. "They are not happy about it. I expect our guys to learn from that and understand what it takes to beat an opponent that is determined to beat you."

Part of that process will be embracing high expectations. Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns were the buzz of the NFL pick after making a big splash in free agency while the defending division champion Ravens flew under the radar.

But after the Ravens' franchise-best 14-2 regular season, every opponent will be stoked to face the Ravens in 2020, and have an entire offseason to study their innovative attack.