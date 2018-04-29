John Harbaugh: This Could Be Ozzie Newsome's Best Draft in My 11 Years Here

Matching Newsome's best draft ever would be a tall order considering he drafted first-ballot Hall of Famers in Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis to start the franchise, but Harbaugh's sentiment was clear.

The Ravens feel like they re-loaded the roster with difference makers.

The draft board seemed to fall to the Ravens over the course of the weekend. Newsome made six trades – five of them were to trade back – as he accumulated picks to get additional players they coveted.

By the time the weekend was over, Newsome had added a pair of tight ends and wide receivers, offensive line depth, defensive backs from major programs and a potential franchise-changing quarterback.

"We addressed a lot of areas on the football team," Newsome said. "There is no doubt in my mind, we are a better football team and this will give us an opportunity to get to not only where we want to go to, but all of our fans and everybody that wears that purple. That's getting into the playoffs and hopefully getting to another Super Bowl."

The addition of Jackson is a significant move in the team's history. Joe Flacco has been the team's starting quarterback for the last decade, and the Super Bowl MVP will remain the starter in 2018.