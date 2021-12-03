John Harbaugh Wins Michigan-Ohio State Bet With J.K. Dobbins

Dec 03, 2021 at 02:08 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120321-Harbs-OSU
Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins and John Harbaugh

J.K. Dobbins got in many laughs, but John Harbaugh got the last (or at least latest) laugh.

Harbaugh won a wager with Dobbins, a former Buckeyes star running back, after Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State in last week's game.

Making friendly bets on your alma mater's games is common in NFL locker rooms, but it takes some guts to take on the head coach.

It was a huge win for John's brother, Jim Harbaugh, that ended an eight-game skid for the Wolverines in one of college football's biggest rivalries.

"I was emotional, man. I'll tell you, watching Jim after the game with his players … You see how much that team loves each other, and seeing them on the field, and the fans on the field, and Jim going through the crowd," John Harbaugh said Monday. "It was really one of those moments that I think everybody had to enjoy that – most everybody – except for the Ohio State fans, but they'll get over it."

Dobbins probably did not enjoy it so much, though it seems he has gotten over it.

The Ravens' injured star running back did enjoy some monster games against Michigan, however, capped off by 211 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and four touchdowns against the Wolverines as a junior in 2019. Ohio State won, 56-27, that day.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Cornerback Health a Concern Heading to Pittsburgh

All five of the Ravens' cornerbacks missed practice this week, including the past two days for CB Marlon Humphrey (illness).
news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect Steelers' Best Game Sunday

Patrick Ricard says MRI shows no structural issues, just dealing with wear and tear. Lamar Jackson has been focused and determined to bounce back this week. John Harbaugh answers questions about the dormant grass on practice fields. 
news

Ravens, Steelers Hope to Put Great Defense Back Into Rivalry

Both the Ravens and Steelers have a storied defensive history, and but as they resume their rivalry on Sunday, both defenses have something to prove.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Steelers

There are some historic odds for this game and Pittsburgh's defense is historically struggling. However, Pittsburgh has been a problem for Lamar Jackson.
news

Here Are the Ravens' My Cause, My Cleats

Bradley Bozeman, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Anthony Levine Sr. and Kristian Welch will be wearing custom cleats Sunday in Pittsburgh.
news

SociaLight: John Harbaugh Is a Hallmark Movie Guy

When he's not studying film, Head Coach John Harbaugh might be snuggled up on the couch watching a Hallmark Christmas movie this time of year.
news

Pundit Picks: A Handful Are Picking Steelers to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking in the first meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
news

Late for Work 12/3: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Steelers Matchup

Could Patrick Mekari be the Ravens' long-term starter at right tackle? The Ravens are getting bang for their buck at outside linebacker.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Reigniting Baltimore's Offense

Brandon Williams thanks teammates for stepping up while his shoulder healed. Nick Boyle is contributing as he works his way back to 100 percent. Chris Horton breaks down the successful fake punt that was negated by officials.
news

Tyus Bowser's Rise to the Next Great Ravens Outside Linebacker

After his first two seasons in the NFL, Tyus Bowser didn't know where he stood with the Ravens. Now he's become a cornerstone of their defense.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bringing a White-Out to Pittsburgh

In their first meeting with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the Baltimore Ravens will wear their white jersey and white pants.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising