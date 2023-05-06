John Harbaugh's First Impressions of Each Draft Pick

Rookie minicamp isn't a time to draw conclusions. Players are excitedly getting their first taste of an NFL practice just a week after being drafted. They're learning a ton and trying to immediately take it to the field.
Moreso, it's a time for first impressions, knowing that there's a lot more growth to come.
Head Coach John Harbaugh came out of Saturday's rookie minicamp practice pleased.
"Just what we thought. Guys that love football, they're working hard, picking things up quickly," Harbaugh said. "Practice has been pretty darn crisp for coming out here for the first time."
Harbaugh offered his initial take on each 2023 draft pick:
WR Zay Flowers
"Zay looks just as advertised. Quick, good hands, very smart. [He's] picking things up really quickly, playing every position right now across the board. It's just the first two install days, but I'd say everything you expected to see, you saw. He's catching the ball well."
LB Trenton Simpson
"He looks fast. He's picking things up, a very good communicator. Obviously, there's a lot that these guys have on their plate. There's a lot to learn. But he's off to a good start."
OLB Tavius Robinson
"He looks good. High energy, high energy. I think his skillset is going to really express itself with the pads on. But he's a tall, rangy guy with heavy hands and a lot of energy."
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
"He looks really good. I would say just for me personally, even a little more athletic than I thought from the draft on the tape. He looks really fluid."
OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
"Good feet, just like we thought. It's harder for the linemen because we're not in the pads, but he moves real well and seems like he's picking things up well."
OT Andrew Vorhees
"I think the plan for him this year is to rehab. Who knows what could happen, but let's give him every opportunity to get as healthy as he can and he'll be ready to go next offseason."