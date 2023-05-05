Ravens Announce 18-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

FB/DT Levi Bell, Texas State

Bell was primarily a defensive tackle last season, but also saw snaps at fullback. He could see reps on both offense and defense, as Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard did early in his career.

DT Trey Botts, Colorado State-Pueblo

Botts was selected in the eighth round (62nd overall) of the 2023 USFL draft by the Philadelphia Stars prior to signing with the Ravens. He averaged 1.5 tackles for loss per game in 2022 as a consistent run-stopper.

DT Kaieem Ceasar, Ohio University

Caeser blossomed as a pass-rusher in 2022 with a career-high 5.5 sacks has earned a two masters degrees since completing his undergrad degree in 2020.

WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

The 6-foot-4 Demus starred at the University of Maryland, where he had 128 catches and 14 touchdowns for his career. He honored his late father by adding "Jr." to the back of his jersey while at Maryland.

G Tykeem Doss, Southern Mississippi

Doss was a juco standout at East Central Community College before transferring to Southern Mississippi. Athletic for his size, the 6-foot-5, 365-pound Doss has played both tackle and guard.

QB Nolan Henderson, Delaware

Henderson is a Delaware native and grew up idolizing former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who also went to Delaware. Henderson is second on Delaware's all-time list with 55 touchdown passes.

G Jake Guidone, Connecticut

Guidone started his college career at Dartmouth, where he played for two Ivy League championship teams. The 6-foot-3, 299-pound Guidone played all 13 games for Connecticut in 2022 as a graduate transfer.

OLB Malik Hamm, Lafayette

Hamm is a Baltimore native and former City College High School standout. He was the two-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and finished as Lafayette's all-time career sack leader with 32.

T Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

Kipper was primarily a right tackle, but also played guard and was a durable player with 45 straight stars. He was an elite high school wrestler, winning two state titles.

CB Jeremy Lucien, Vanderbilt

Lucien is a rangy 6-foot-2 cornerback who had a career-high 47 tackles in 2022. He finished his college career at Vanderbilt after transferring from Connecticut where he earned a mechanical engineering degree.

G Tashawn Manning, Kentucky

Manning was diagnosed with leukemia in high school but was declared cancer-free after eight months of chemotherapy. He made 14 starts for Auburn before transferring to Kentucky for his final season.

CB Corey Mayfield Jr., Texas-San Antonio

Primarily an outside corner, Mayfield had three interceptions and a career-best 37 tackles in 2022. His father, Corey Sr,. was a former NFL defensive lineman with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Jaguars.

RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Mitchell rushed for 1,452 yards last season while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He is the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell, who played on the franchise's first Super Bowl-winning team.

WR Sean Ryan, Rutgers

The 6-foot-3 Ryan had 26 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He also spent one season at Temple and three seasons at West Virginia.

OLB Kelle Sanders, Alabama-Birmingham

Sanders had a career-high 36 tackles and three sacks last season. He appeared on Netflix's "Last Chance U" Season 3, featuring Independence Community College's football head coach Jason Brown.

TE Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

Vokolek is a big target at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds who caught 40 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns during his three years at Nebraska, where he also excelled as a blocker.

TE Brian Walker, Shepherd University

A native of Clarksburg, Md., Walker started 15 games as a senior and had a career-best 63 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Walker also has experience as a long snapper.

RB Owen Wright, Monmouth