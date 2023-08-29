Undrafted Rookies Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Much of the attention on NFL cutdown day is on the players who didn't make the squad. On the flip side, it's also a day when dreams are made.
Two of the Ravens' best underdog stories came true Tuesday as undrafted rookies Keaton Mitchell and Malik Hamm made Baltimore's original 53-man roster.
Mitchell is the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell, who was also undrafted and who helped propel the Ravens to their first Super Bowl with a 90-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown against the heavily favored Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs.
Hamm grew up in Baltimore as a huge Ravens fan, dreaming of one day playing for his hometown team. He starred at Baltimore City College before going on to play at Lafayette, where he was the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Both players stood out in practices and preseason games this summer, earning their spots on a tough roster to make.
Mitchell's blazing speed (he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the Combine) was evident as soon as he took the field. Fans saw it when he turned on the jets for a 35-yard touchdown run in the preseason opener that was called back because of a holding penalty. He broke loose for a 31-yard run down the sideline against the Commanders in the second preseason game.
Hamm particularly stood out in the two days of joint sessions against the Commanders. He logged a sack in his first game at M&T Bank Stadium and had a forced fumble in the second preseason game.
With Tyus Bowser remaining on the NFI list, meaning he's sidelined for at least the first four games, Hamm could have a defensive role early on this season.