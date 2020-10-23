Homecoming With Ravens Feels Right to Yannick Ngakoue 

Yannick Ngakoue believes he is coming to the right place at the right time.

Joining the Ravens had long been on Ngakoue's mind, as a native of Bowie, Md. who played college football at Maryland. Now the pass-rushing defensive end is officially coming home after Thursday's trade.

Ngakoue said the trade was a "mutual agreement" between himself and the Minnesota Vikings to be traded and that the Ravens felt like "the best fit."

One of the best parts is that it will put him closer to home and his mother, Chantelly, who worked double shifts with a full-time job and still managed to take him to practices growing up.