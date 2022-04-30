Five Things to Know About Jordan Stout

This could mean the end of the road for Sam Koch

No Raven has played in more games than Koch, a sixth-round pick in Baltimore in 2006. He has suited up for a team-record 256 games.

Koch is 39 years old and has the third-highest salary cap figure in the NFL at $3.1 million. The Ravens could save $2.1 million by parting ways with the highly respected veteran.

"He's a very talented player with a lot of different punts," Stout said. "I'm really excited to come and compete with him. He's a great player I've been watching."

He had a phenomenal final season

Stout was named the Big Ten punter of the year, the first in Penn State history.

Stout set school records for single-season punting average (46.55 yards this season) and career average (44.81).

Stout averaged 50 yards or better in five games, and 25 of his 62 punts went 50 yards or longer. He landed 34 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including six each against Illinois and Rutgers.

Stout comes with versatility

Stout also handled all kickoff duties at Penn State, which could take some of the workload off Justin Tucker's leg.