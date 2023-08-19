Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown will each play a half Monday night when the Ravens visit the Commanders, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play, nor will Tyler Huntley (hamstring), who has not practiced since suffering his injury in the preseason opener against Philadelphia.
Huntley (8-for-11, 88 yards, one touchdown) played well against the Eagles before leaving the game in his quest to remain the No. 2 quarterback behind Jackson. Johnson and Brown have pushed Huntley in the competition to be Jackson's backup, and Harbaugh said Huntley would have played Monday if healthy. However, Harbaugh fully expects Huntley to be ready by Week 1.
"It would've been great if Tyler hadn't had that happen and could've played in this game, I would have loved that," Harbaugh said. "But we'll just make the decisions based on what we see and going forward what we know.
"Tyler's going to be fine. We've just got to get it right, so that's the good news. [In the] regular season, he should be more than fine by then. I'm not too worried about it."
John Harbaugh Feels Good About Ravens' Pass Rush With Jadeveon Clowney
Newly acquired edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been an effective edge rusher throughout his career. However, Harbaugh noted Clowney's ability to bring pressure when lining up inside, and indicated the Ravens could take advantage of his versatility.
"He can go inside, Odafe can go inside, I think we've got some real options there," Harbaugh said. "(Justin) Madubuike is rushing the passer really well. I feel really good about our pass rush. I can't wait to see it go. Obviously, they've got to go do it. But we've definitely got the guys to do it."
Brandon Stephens Could Remain at Corner, Jalyn Armour-Davis Could Play Monday
The Ravens' cornerback rotation remains a fluid situation.
Harbaugh said safety/cornerback Brandon Stephens is back to being primarily a cornerback. Stephens was lining up mostlyat safety earlier this offseason, then starting training camp often at nickel, but he has played well since moving back outside.
"I feel like, right now, he's back at corner because we needed him back there,and because he's good at it, and he's done nothing but play really well," Harbaugh said. "Maybe he's played better outside than anywhere. I think he's played well everywhere, but I think his best plays, in my eye, have been outside. That's not a bad thing; that's a good thing."
The Ravens' two starting outside corners are injured. Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery this week and Rock Ya-Sin has not practiced since Aug. 2. Harbaugh said this week that Ya-Sin was "close" to returning to practice, while Humphrey would be back "pretty early in the season."
Meanwhile, second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis left the field during Saturday's practice and did not return, but Harbaugh said Armour-Davis could play Monday.
"He's anxious, he wants to get back out there," Harbaugh said. "He might play Monday. If he doesn't, he should be fine next week. Very hopeful for him to get out there and play."
Brent Urban Has Been Absent Due to Birth of His Child
Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban has been away from the team the past two practices due to the birth of his baby boy.
"It was a big baby boy, as you might imagine," Harbaugh said smiling. "He'll be back tomorrow (Sunday). Congratulations to the Urbans. That's awesome."