Presented by

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

Aug 19, 2023 at 05:50 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ABJohnsonN&N081923
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Anthony Brown, QB Josh Johnson

Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown will each play a half Monday night when the Ravens visit the Commanders, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play, nor will Tyler Huntley (hamstring), who has not practiced since suffering his injury in the preseason opener against Philadelphia.

Huntley (8-for-11, 88 yards, one touchdown) played well against the Eagles before leaving the game in his quest to remain the No. 2 quarterback behind Jackson. Johnson and Brown have pushed Huntley in the competition to be Jackson's backup, and Harbaugh said Huntley would have played Monday if healthy. However, Harbaugh fully expects Huntley to be ready by Week 1.

"It would've been great if Tyler hadn't had that happen and could've played in this game, I would have loved that," Harbaugh said. "But we'll just make the decisions based on what we see and going forward what we know.

"Tyler's going to be fine. We've just got to get it right, so that's the good news. [In the] regular season, he should be more than fine by then. I'm not too worried about it."

John Harbaugh Feels Good About Ravens' Pass Rush With Jadeveon Clowney

Newly acquired edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been an effective edge rusher throughout his career. However, Harbaugh noted Clowney's ability to bring pressure when lining up inside, and indicated the Ravens could take advantage of his versatility.

"He can go inside, Odafe can go inside, I think we've got some real options there," Harbaugh said. "(Justin) Madubuike is rushing the passer really well. I feel really good about our pass rush. I can't wait to see it go. Obviously, they've got to go do it. But we've definitely got the guys to do it."

Brandon Stephens Could Remain at Corner, Jalyn Armour-Davis Could Play Monday

The Ravens' cornerback rotation remains a fluid situation.

Harbaugh said safety/cornerback Brandon Stephens is back to being primarily a cornerback. Stephens was lining up mostlyat safety earlier this offseason, then starting training camp often at nickel, but he has played well since moving back outside.

"I feel like, right now, he's back at corner because we needed him back there,and because he's good at it, and he's done nothing but play really well," Harbaugh said. "Maybe he's played better outside than anywhere. I think he's played well everywhere, but I think his best plays, in my eye, have been outside. That's not a bad thing; that's a good thing."  

The Ravens' two starting outside corners are injured. Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery this week and Rock Ya-Sin has not practiced since Aug. 2. Harbaugh said this week that Ya-Sin was "close" to returning to practice, while Humphrey would be back "pretty early in the season."

Meanwhile, second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis left the field during Saturday's practice and did not return, but Harbaugh said Armour-Davis could play Monday.

"He's anxious, he wants to get back out there," Harbaugh said. "He might play Monday. If he doesn't, he should be fine next week. Very hopeful for him to get out there and play."

Brent Urban Has Been Absent Due to Birth of His Child

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban has been away from the team the past two practices due to the birth of his baby boy.

"It was a big baby boy, as you might imagine," Harbaugh said smiling. "He'll be back tomorrow (Sunday). Congratulations to the Urbans. That's awesome."

Related Content

news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Tyus Bowser Expected Back in Time for Week 1; Pepe Williams Undergoing Ankle Surgery

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is 'real close' to returning but CB Rock Ya-Sin is a little further off.
news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Tyler Ott is fitting in quickly as the new long snapper. Jordan Stout's holding draws praise early in his career. Saturday's preseason game will be a family affair for Randy Brown.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Expects J.K. Dobbins Back 'Very Soon'

Trayvon Mullen could miss the entire season following toe surgery. Melvin Gordon's work ethic has impressed John Harbaugh. Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart is working for this third coach in the Harbaugh family.
news

News & Notes: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens Compete for Roles in Secondary

Baltimore's defense is emphasizing closing out games in the fourth quarter. When new Secondary Coach Dennard Wilson wasn't hired as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, it created an opportunity to join Baltimore's staff. Governor Wes Moore was inspired by Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome.
news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Bulked Up, Looks to Earn Blocking Role

Fullback Patrick Ricard's role in Todd Monken's offense. Isaiah Likely isn't worrying about his target share, but he does have to share his nickname. 
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Injury Updates on Rashod Bateman, Rock Ya-Sin, And Others

Running backs are becoming more involved in the passing game. Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is making a case for playing time. Core special teams members Del'Shawn Phillips and Kevon Seymour have stood out defensively.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising