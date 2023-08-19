Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

Brandon Stephens Could Remain at Corner, Jalyn Armour-Davis Could Play Monday

The Ravens' cornerback rotation remains a fluid situation.

Harbaugh said safety/cornerback Brandon Stephens is back to being primarily a cornerback. Stephens was lining up mostlyat safety earlier this offseason, then starting training camp often at nickel, but he has played well since moving back outside.

"I feel like, right now, he's back at corner because we needed him back there,and because he's good at it, and he's done nothing but play really well," Harbaugh said. "Maybe he's played better outside than anywhere. I think he's played well everywhere, but I think his best plays, in my eye, have been outside. That's not a bad thing; that's a good thing."

The Ravens' two starting outside corners are injured. Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery this week and Rock Ya-Sin has not practiced since Aug. 2. Harbaugh said this week that Ya-Sin was "close" to returning to practice, while Humphrey would be back "pretty early in the season."

Meanwhile, second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis left the field during Saturday's practice and did not return, but Harbaugh said Armour-Davis could play Monday.

"He's anxious, he wants to get back out there," Harbaugh said. "He might play Monday. If he doesn't, he should be fine next week. Very hopeful for him to get out there and play."

Brent Urban Has Been Absent Due to Birth of His Child

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban has been away from the team the past two practices due to the birth of his baby boy.