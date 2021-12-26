Josh Johnson Has Impressive Response to Ravens' Quarterback Emergency

Johnson wasn't perfect, he fumbled a snap on third down to end one early drive and he threw an interception in the second half. But watching Johnson open the game by completing three passes on his first three plays, then leading a 13-play, 90-yard drive in the second quarter, was like watching someone who has been playing in Baltimore's offense all season.

Looks can be deceiving, and Johnson made it seem easier than it was. But his experience obviously helped him navigate a situation that may have overwhelmed someone else.

"I knew the timing would be different, not knowing these guys' body languages, never playing in a game with them," Johnson said. "That just comes with time. I knew my feet wouldn't be perfect, so I wasn't really focused on the things you need time to have. For me it was just about, how can we get down the field? Let these great players do what they can do. We've got a hell of a cast here even amongst all the things going on. My job was to get those guys the ball and let them do what they do best."

Bateman will always remember that his first NFL touchdown came on a pass thrown by Johnson. When Johnson was drafted, Bateman was 9 years old, so there's a chance that their taste in music may not be similar. But on the field they clicked, and Bateman appreciated how Johnson handled himself.

"Shout out to Josh," said Bateman, who said he would give the touchdown ball to his mother. "I didn't really know him. I didn't know how long he played in the league, but it definitely showed today that [he's] a smart guy with the way he was reading the coverages and things like that and communicating with us. It was definitely impressive."

With two games left in the season, whether Johnson plays again will depend on the status of Jackson and Huntley. But the Ravens know they have another quarterback capable of moving the team at a moment's notice.